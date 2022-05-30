Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $979.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.40.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAC opened at $148.87 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $175.79. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

