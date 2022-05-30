Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.30 Million

Brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will announce $252.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.60 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $147.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

