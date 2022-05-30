Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $112.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,961,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

