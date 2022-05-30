Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Roku posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 246.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Shares of ROKU traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.47. 322,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,330. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

