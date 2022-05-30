Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) to announce $5.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $13.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $111.81 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $269.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.74.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

