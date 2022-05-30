Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.93. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $153.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.