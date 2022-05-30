Analysts Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 357.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.80. 262,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,240,556. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

