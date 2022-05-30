Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

SRC stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 65,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

