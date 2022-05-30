Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Post $1.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to post $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $9.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

THC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

