Analysts Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUE. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth $477,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth $790,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter.

TRUE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 32,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

