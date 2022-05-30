Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $321.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $288.12 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.86. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

