Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.76. 843,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 139,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 25.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $443,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

