Analysts Expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Autohome posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $3.03. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Autohome by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Autohome by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Autohome by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 438,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

