Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) to post sales of $150.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.90 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $97.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $612.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.23 million to $655.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $636.14 million, with estimates ranging from $613.90 million to $655.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

In related news, Director Monty J. Bennett purchased 44,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $3,682,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $414.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -10.53%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.