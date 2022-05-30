Analysts Expect Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) to report sales of $68.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.20 million and the highest is $70.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year sales of $292.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.80 million to $294.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $349.03 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $352.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellebrite DI.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 129,244 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 303.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,379 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 69.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 821,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

