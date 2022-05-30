Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will report $684.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $688.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.70 million. Cimpress reported sales of $641.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.70 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cimpress by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cimpress by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.53. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

