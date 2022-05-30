Analysts Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.63. Colliers International Group reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 341.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.63. 6,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $104.35 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.12%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

