Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

NYSE:CCI opened at $193.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.10. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

