Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.07). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $26.22. 427,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.30. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 29.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 374,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

