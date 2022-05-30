Analysts Expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to report $70.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the highest is $71.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year sales of $290.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.80 million to $293.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $373.17 million, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $380.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESMT opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.