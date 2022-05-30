Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NewAge.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NewAge by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NewAge by 28.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.
NewAge Company Profile
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
