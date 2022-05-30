Analysts Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.81. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.74 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.71 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30. The firm has a market cap of $253.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after buying an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.