Analysts Expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

PCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCSA remained flat at $$2.52 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,738. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

