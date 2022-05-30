Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $50.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,123.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $9.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after buying an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

