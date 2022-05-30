Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

TRVN opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.