Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion.
BNS opened at C$85.30 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$75.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.63%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
See Also
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.