Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.96.

BNS opened at C$85.30 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$75.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.