Analysts’ New Coverage for May 30th (ACU, ADMP, BCLI, BLIN, BLL, CASI, CBWBF, CEL, CLBS, CNCE)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 30th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF). They issued a buy rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL). The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM). BMO Capital Markets issued a hold rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

