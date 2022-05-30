Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for loanDepot (LDI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for loanDepot (NYSE: LDI):

5/19/2022 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

5/11/2022 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

5/11/2022 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/12/2022 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.80 to $3.90. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LDI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,240. The company has a market capitalization of $870.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $796,500.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

