Analysts Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT at $14.86

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIFE. StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $2.84 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,210,000. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth $10,110,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $8,217,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.