Analysts Set Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) Price Target at $19.24

Shares of Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Cian alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIAN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Cian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cian by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,898,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIAN opened at $3.40 on Monday. Cian has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.