Analyzing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iris Energy and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Autohome 2 3 3 0 2.13

Iris Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 345.65%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $42.58, suggesting a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Autohome.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 37.85 -$60.17 million N/A N/A Autohome $1.14 billion 3.76 $401.78 million $2.25 15.12

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Autohome 26.48% 10.12% 8.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autohome beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

