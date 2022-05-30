Analyzing BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Bank and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $99.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than American Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Bank and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.15 $618.12 million $7.76 11.03

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A BOK Financial 29.37% 10.19% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

American Bank has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BOK Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

BOK Financial beats American Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank (Get Rating)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through consumer branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,593 TransFund ATM locations. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

