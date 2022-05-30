Analyzing E2open Parent (ETWO) & Its Peers

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare E2open Parent to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares E2open Parent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -38.96% -3.73% -2.33% E2open Parent Competitors -37.84% -1,420.07% -5.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million -$165.78 million -9.52 E2open Parent Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -30.26

E2open Parent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for E2open Parent and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 E2open Parent Competitors 784 3362 5063 107 2.48

E2open Parent presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.02%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.66%. Given E2open Parent’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

E2open Parent peers beat E2open Parent on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

