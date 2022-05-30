Analyzing EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) & Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EVO Payments and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 2.33% -11.72% 5.33% Nielsen 14.09% 17.99% 5.57%

Risk & Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EVO Payments and Nielsen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nielsen 1 6 0 0 1.86

EVO Payments presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Nielsen has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential downside of 4.87%. Given EVO Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Nielsen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and Nielsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $496.64 million 3.95 $8.65 million $0.03 780.26 Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.65 $963.00 million $1.37 18.85

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Nielsen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider. It also offers value added solutions, such as gateway solutions, online hosted payments page capabilities prevention and management reporting, loyalty programs, mobile-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing and settlement. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms. It also offers television audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services; video advertising services; and independent measurement and consumer research primarily servicing radio, advertisers, and advertising agencies in the audio industry. In addition, it offers consumer behavioral and transactional data. Nielsen Holdings plc provides marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

