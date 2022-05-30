Analyzing Markforged (MKFG) and Its Peers

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Markforged to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Markforged and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Markforged
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Markforged Competitors
|246
|1314
|2263
|82
|2.56
Volatility & Risk
Markforged has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s peers have a beta of -0.04, meaning that their average share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Markforged and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Markforged
|$91.22 million
|$3.86 million
|-32.13
|Markforged Competitors
|$1.17 billion
|$31.46 million
|32.73
Markforged’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Markforged and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Markforged
|21.87%
|-31.45%
|-18.89%
|Markforged Competitors
|5.81%
|-20.70%
|-2.38%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
54.1% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Markforged peers beat Markforged on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Markforged (Get Rating)
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
