Analyzing Power REIT (PW) & The Competition

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Power REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
45.1% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Power REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
This table compares Power REIT and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Power REIT
|$8.46 million
|$5.14 million
|18.14
|Power REIT Competitors
|$784.33 million
|$166.79 million
|23.22
Power REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Power REIT has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Power REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Power REIT
|58.63%
|9.88%
|5.65%
|Power REIT Competitors
|15.69%
|-4.54%
|2.42%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Power REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Power REIT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Power REIT Competitors
|3916
|15314
|14785
|389
|2.34
As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Power REIT’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Power REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Power REIT peers beat Power REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Power REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
