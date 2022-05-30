Analyzing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and National Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $747.20 million 22.18 $116.80 million $0.28 146.71 National Instruments $1.47 billion 3.12 $89.32 million $0.82 42.68

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Instruments. National Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 14.34% 8.46% 2.51% National Instruments 7.24% 15.52% 9.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 0 17 0 3.00 National Instruments 0 1 4 0 2.80

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.00%. National Instruments has a consensus price target of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 40.57%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than National Instruments.

Volatility and Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Instruments has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of National Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats National Instruments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its operations management and analytic enterprise software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; NI SystemLink, a systems management and data collection software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system; and NI Optimal Plus. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. National Instruments Corporation has strategic agreements with Konrad Technologies, Inc. to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation; and Foretellix Ltd. to enhance the safety of advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

