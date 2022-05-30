Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,100 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 632,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.3 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAUKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,943.17.
Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American (AAUKF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.