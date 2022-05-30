Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $50.01 on Monday. Appian has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.83.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 839,818 shares of company stock worth $40,140,064 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Appian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

