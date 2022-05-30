Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.09 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.83.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $50.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. Appian has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,318,278.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 839,818 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,064 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

