Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.25 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $25.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.18 billion to $26.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $31.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $134.69. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

