Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

AMBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.20 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of AMBP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 70,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $45,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

