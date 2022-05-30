Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.57 Million

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) to post $539.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $552.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.50 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group International.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Argo Group International (Get Rating)
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.