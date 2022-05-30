Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €7.30 ($7.77) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research report issued on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.32) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.17) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.79) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

AT1 stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting €4.33 ($4.61). 2,275,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($7.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is €4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

