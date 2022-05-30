Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,153,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 3,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $41.52.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
