Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARRW stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Arrowroot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARRW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 160.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

