Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will post $4.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $16.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

ABG stock opened at $185.00 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.32.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after buying an additional 609,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.