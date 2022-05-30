Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASCLF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Ascletis Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.
About Ascletis Pharma (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascletis Pharma (ASCLF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.