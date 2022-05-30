Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASCLF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Ascletis Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

About Ascletis Pharma

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, an interferon receptor for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B; and Ravidasvir, a NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

