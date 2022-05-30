Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.34 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashtead Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.34 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashtead Group’s FY2023 earnings at $14.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($60.02) to GBX 4,136 ($52.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,100 ($76.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,279.20.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $211.16 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.