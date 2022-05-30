ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 358.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.69) to GBX 2,125 ($26.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,440 ($30.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($35.86) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($48.45) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,486.79 ($43.88).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,570 ($19.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.78. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,248 ($15.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,326 ($67.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,481.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,925.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

